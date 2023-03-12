BABYLON A.D. Release Video For "Kid Goes Wild" From Live Lightning

Babylon A.D. is back. The band has announced the new live concert recording, Live Lightning from Perris Records, to be released on March 17. The new album includes their top-ten rock-radio classic hits “Hammer Swings Down”, “Kid Goes Wild", and “Bang Go The Bells” from their debut release, their hit “Bad Blood” from the Nothing Sacred album, and songs from their studio albums American Blitzkrieg, The Lost Sessions and their last release Revelation Highway are all featured.

Served up as an appetizer is the video for “Kid Goes Wild":

The fourteen hard rocking tracks on Live Lightning showcase the high-energy, powerful live performances that Babylon A.D. is renowned for and the band plans on hitting the road in support of the new album.

Derek Davis, Babylon A.D. lead singer, "We are really excited about this release. The band's sound engineer recorded three of our shows and then we went about listening to all the tracks we had recorded. The best sounding tracks came from The Empress Theater in Vallejo CA and Swiss Park Music Hall in Newark CA. We had sixteen songs to choose from and we settled on fourteen. Every studio album we have released is represented so it’s a good mix of songs. It was really cool putting the final mixes together, hearing the songs fresh with a few the surprises and a few mistakes here and there kept it interesting and real.

“The band is booking shows now and plan to do a lot of dates this year and keep the energy we have alive. We can’t wait to start playing again, the only thing good that came out of the whole Covid lock down is the songwriting time we used. We are in the rehearsal stage for a new album and we have demos of fifteen songs already and plan to narrow that down to ten to twelve of the best tracks. We plan to release the new studio album early next year. Babylon A.D. is back! And we are ready to start a fire.”

Tracklisting:

“Saturday Night”

“Hammer Swings Down”

“One Million Miles”

“Bang Go The Bells”

“Sinking In The Sand”

“Desperate”

“Maryanne”

“She Like To Give It”

“Bad Blood”

“Crash And Burn”

“Shot Of Love”

“Love Blind”

“Sally Danced”

“Kid Goes Wild”

Place your pre-order now at this location.