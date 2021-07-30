BACHMAN CUMMINGS The Collection Available In October; Definitive Box Set Features The Best Of THE GUESS WHO, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, And BURTON CUMMINGS

Sony Music Canada announces the release of Bachman Cummings The Collection, a special edition box set from Guess Who bandmates Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings. The illustrious box set from two of Canada’s most celebrated musicians and songwriters includes five albums from The Guess Who from their 1969 - 1971 period alongside material from both Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings. This 7CD or 7LP set will include and expanded booklet of rare and unpublished publicity, studio and master tape photography and detailed liner notes. Both LP and CD boxes are available for pre-order now.

Bachman and Cummings rose to international fame as members of supergroup The Guess Who. Bachman broke with the band in 1970, forming Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Cummings departed in 1975 for a solo career. The Guess Who laid the groundwork for Canada's breakthrough songwriting partnership in Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, as the first three albums of the Bachman Cummings Collection - Wheatfield Soul and Canned Wheat, both released in 1969 - and 1970's American Woman - attest. The Guess Who's trailblazing run of U.S. chart and sales successes continued with the albums Share The Land and So Long, Bannatyne. With Toronto-born Jack Richardson working his magic in producing Bachman-Cummings' hook-filled gems for instant radio appeal, The Guess Who became Canada's first rock star collective.

As songwriters, there was chemistry: from the moment Burton Cummings sat down at the piano with Randy Bachman “Burton and I would get together every Saturday morning at 10 or 11 a.m. and I would play him ideas I had for songs,” Bachman recalls. “We wrote very quickly. No song was a labour. If it didn’t work, we threw it away.”

Often using Beatles or Chuck Berry songs as starting points, the duo employed a healthy rivalry. “The competition between us made us a pretty good songwriting team. We were force-fed many musical styles and that crept into our work,” adds Cummings.

Whether collaborating or through the individual endeavours Randy Bachman like Bachman-Turner Overdrive or Burton Cummings’ collected work, the body of songwriting is arguably among the best of rock n’ roll history.

Of the legacy, Cummings says, “I’ve lived a pretty full life. I’ve been all over the world. And I’ve realized, better than ever, every year that I go out and sing those songs again, it’s more special to the audience, besides being more special to me”.

Bachman adds, “These songs are bigger than us or any differences that we might have had in the past. Getting together to celebrate the songs is a real triumph for us”.

Bachman Cummings The Collection will be released internationally on October 29 and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

The Guess Who - Wheatfield Soul

Side A

"These Eyes"

"Pink Wine Sparkles In The Glass"

"I Found Her In A Star"

"Friends Of Mine"



Side B

"When You Touch Me"

"A Wednesday In Your Garden"

"Lightfoot"

"Love And A Yellow Rose"

"Maple Fudge"

"We’re Coming To Dinner"

The Guess Who - Canned Wheat

Side A

"No Time"

"Minstrel Boy"

"Laughing"

"Undun"

"6 A.M. or Nearer"



Side B

"Old Joe"

"Of a Dropping Pin"

"Key"

"Fairing Warning"

The Guess Who - American Woman

Side A

"American Woman"

"No Time"

"Talisman"

"No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature"

Side B

"969 (The Oldest Man)"

"When Friends Fall Out"

"8:15"

"Proper Stranger"

"Humpty’s Blues" / "American Woman" (Epilogue)

The Guess Who - Share The Land

Side A

"Bus Rider"

Do You Miss Me Darlin’"

"Hand Me Down World"

"Moan for You Joe"

"Share The Land"

Side B

"Hang On to Your Life"

"Coming Down Off the Money Bag"

"Three More Days"



The Guess Who - So Long, Bannatyne

Side A

"Rain Dance"

"She Might Have Been a Nice Girl"

"Goin’ a Little Crazy"

"Fiddlin’"

"Pain Train"

"One Divided"

Side B

"Grey Day"

"Life In the Bloodstream"

"One Man Army"

"Sour Suite"

"So Long, Bannatyne"



Bachman-Turner Overdrive - Collected

Side A

"Hold Back The Water"

"Stayed Awake All Night "

"Let It Ride"

"Takin’ Care Of Business"

"Rock Is My Life, And This Is My Song"

Side B

"You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet"

"Four Wheel Drive"

"Hey You"

"Lookin’ Out For #1"

"Down, Down"

Burton Cummings – Collected

Side A

I"’m Scared"

"Your Back Yard"

"Is It Really Right"

"Stand Tall"

"My Own Way To Rock"

Side B

"Timeless Love

"Break It To Them Gently"

"I Will Play A Rhapsody"

"Dream Of A Child"

"Heavenly Blue"

"Fine State Of Affairs"