BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRDIVE Returns – Back In Overdrive Tour Announced

After many decades, selling tens of millions of records with multi-platinum and number 1 awards, Bachman-Turner Overdrive is back in gear for the Back in Overdrive tour.

BTO is back with all the hits: "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet", “Takin' Care of Business", “Let It Ride", “Roll on Down the Highway", "Hey You", "Four Wheel Drive”, “Looking Out For #1” PLUS other hits written by the architect of Canadian Rock, Randy Bachman: "American Woman", "These Eyes", “Undun", "No Time", "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature.”

A note from Randy Bachman:

"After a very long time Bachman-Turner Overdrive/BTO is back on the rock and roll highway and kicking it into OVERDRIVE! Full tilt, pedal to the metal rock and roll is back to melt your face and rock your soul.”

Two shows have been announced so far – August 18 at Arnold’s Park in Iowa and September 22 at West Springfield, MA. More shows will be announced soon.