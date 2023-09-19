BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE – Back In Overdrive Tour Launches September 22

Legendary guitarist and songwriter Randy Bachman recently announced the resurrection of his iconic '70s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO). Original BTO bassist and lead vocalist C. F. "Fred" Turner is on track to start helping Randy put it all together as soon as he can.

Also joining Randy and Fred in BTO will be Randy's son, Tal, along with touring musicians Marc, Brent, and Mick.

Randy, Fred, and Tal are already writing and recording new songs and planning tours around the world. A BTO concert movie (filmed in 1976) is slated for release 2024, as is a double live album recorded that same year at Tokyo's Budokan Arena. Also on offer will be a wide range of vintage-style BTO merchandise: not just T-shirts, but belt buckles, leather bags, watches, gears, lighters, and more. The tour begins September 22 in West Springfield, MA.

Get tickets at btoband.com.

Dates:

September

22 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

October

19 – St. Charles, IL – The Family Arena

20 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

November

2 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

5 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

More dates will be announced soon.