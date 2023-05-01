BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE Co-Founder TIM BACHMAN Passes At Age 71

uDiscover Music is reporting that Tim Bachman, one of the founders of Canadian rock favorites Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 71. His son Ryder announced the news in a Facebook post on on April 28th.

“My Dad passed this afternoon,” he wrote, having previously revealed that his father had been in a hospice after fighting brain cancer. “Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug ’em close, ya never know how long you have.” His brother Robbie died in January.

Guitarits / vocalist Tim Bachman was born on August 1, 1951 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and played in the later line-up of BTO’s forerunners, Brave Belt. He co-founded the hard rock figureheads in 1973 with brothers Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner. Signing with Mercury Records, they achieved Top 10 success in Canada with their self-titled debut that year, on which Tim co-wrote and sang lead vocals on "Down And Out Man". The album also contained their Billboard Hot 100 debut, "Blue Collar" and later achieved gold status in the US.