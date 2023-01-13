BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE Drummer / Co-Founder ROBIN "ROBBIE" BACHMAN Dead At 69

Robin "Robbie" Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has passed away at the age of 69.

Robbie's brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman, share the sad news via social media, writing: "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO has left us. I just got a call from Fred Turner and my youngest brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Fred said maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer to play with. 😉 He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together."



Randy Bachman, Robbie Bachman and Fred Turner founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada) in 1973. Robbie was credited with designing the the band's gear logo, and he co-wrote one of BTO's biggest hits, "Roll On Down The Highway" with Fred Turner. He stays with the band until late 1979.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame at The 2014 JUNO Awards. Video from the event can be found below.