Back... With The Future! - IRON MAIDEN Returns To North America With Their Epic "The Future Past Tour", Coming To Arenas In Fall 2024; Video Trailer

Following their spectacular performances this year at the recent Power Trip Festival in California, in Western Canada and throughout Europe, iconic British band, Iron Maiden, will be returning to the United States and Canada with The Future Past Tour next year.

Tickets will be available starting with an exclusive Iron Maiden fan club pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, October 31. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, November 3 at 10 AM, local time here. Trooper VIP will be once again available at most shows in U.S.A./Canada. Go to www.ironmaiden.com for the latest info.

Bassist Steve Harris says, “We’re really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them! Soit’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

Manager Rod Smallwood comments, “The Future Past Tour is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band. The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”

The Future Past Tour, which includes songs from both Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album Senjutsu as well as 1986’s seminal album Somewhere In Time, alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California’s Power Trip Festival this October. Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

The North American tour dates, produced by Live Nation, are listed below.

October

4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

Head to ironmaiden.com all ticketing and tour information.