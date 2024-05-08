BAD BRAINS - I Against Album To Be Re-Issued On Vinyl LP Variants This July

I Against I is the third studio album from Bad Brains, originally released in 1986 on SST Records, showcasing the band's unique fusion of punk rock, hardcore punk, reggae, and heavy metal influences. The full-length remains influential to this day, inspiring countless bands with its innovative sound and uncompromising attitude.

This reissue marks the eighth release in the remaster campaign, re-launching the Bad Brains Records label imprint. It will be available in vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

A "Punk Note" edition of the vinyl will be available with alternate package artwork from designer John Yates (Stealworks), as a nod to Reid Miles and Francis Wolff, and their amazing work at the Blue Note label.

In coordination with the band, Org Music has overseen the restoration and remastering of the iconic Bad Brains’ recordings. The audio was mastered by Dave Gardner and pressed at Furnace Record Pressing.

Vinyl Tracklist

Side A:

"Intro"

"I Against I"

"House of Suffering"

"Re-Ignition"

"Secret 77"

Side B

"Let Me Help"

"She’s Calling You"

"Sacred Love"

"Hired Gun"

"Return to Heaven"

Vinyl Variants:

- Standard Black

- "Plutonium" Color

- “Punk Note” Edition on Black vinyl

- "Punk Note” Edition on Coke Bottle Clear (badbrainsrecords.com exclusive)

Release date is on July 26, 2024 on vinyl LP, CD and cassette.