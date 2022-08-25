BAD LUCK FRIDAY - Debut Album Due Next Month, “Bad Luck Friday” Video Streaming Now

Critically acclaimed harmonica player, Will Wilde, announces the launch of his new blues rock band, Bad Luck Friday.

Bad Luck Friday’s self-titled debut album will be released by Wilde Fire Records on September 2nd. This is one of the most highly anticipated debut albums from a British rock band in years. The album is available to pre-order from BadLuckFriday.com, and available to pre-save here.

The first single and title track, "Bad Luck Friday", is available to buy and stream at this location. The official music video for the single can be viewed below.

Speaking about the song "Bad Luck Friday", Will Wilde commented, "A heavy-hitting monster of a song featuring deceptively simple riffs and an impossible-to-resist groove, this tune begs repeat plays. The lyrics are a play on the old blues trope of selling your soul to the devil. If you take too much fame and fortune from the world, it wants something back in return. So, you’re always waiting for that karmic balance to bite you. We thought it was cool when bands like Motörhead, Bad Company and Black Sabbath have songs named after them. So, after writing this song we took on Bad Luck Friday as our band name because it just felt like us."

Don’t be fooled by the harmonica. Bad Luck Friday is not your typical blues rock band. Will Wilde has a reputation in the blues world as a pioneer of the rock harp, but with Bad Luck Friday, he’s taken the music well beyond its traditional blues roots.

The band formed during the ashes of the pandemic, when live music ground to a halt. Frustrated but still determined and highly creative, Wilde teamed up with guitarist, Steve Brook, and together they journeyed inward and developed their original style before bringing in Alan Taylor and Jack Turnbull to complete the line-up. Their fusion of bluesy classic rock and aggressive, contemporary hard rock encompasses anthemic choruses, catchy riffs, searing vocals, and Wilde’s blistering harmonica solos.

Tracklisting:

"Bad Luck Friday"

"666 At The Crossroads"

"Banshee"

"Dust & Bones"

"Jealous Woman"

"Take The Best Of Me"

"Mistress"

"Low Down Dirty"

"Bonnie To My Clyde"

"Rebel With A Cause"

(Photo by Rob Blackham)