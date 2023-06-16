BAD MARRIAGE Release BRIAN WHEAT-Produced Artificial Mind EP; TESLA's JEFF KEITH Featured On Three Songs

Bad Marriage released their new 5-song EP, Artificial Mind, to all major platforms today. The EP was produced by Brian Wheat of Tesla and also features Jeff Keith of Tesla on three songs. It was engineered and recorded by Brian Wheat at J Street Studios in Sacramento, CA and mastered by the band's very own Mike Fitz. ​Look for the lead single "Tear It Down", as well as "Artificial Mind" on commercial radio and all streaming platforms.

"It was really great to collaborate with the legendary Jeff Keith of Tesla who performs 3 songs on our latest EP titled Artificial Mind," says Mike Fitz.

In addition, Bad Marriage will be hitting the road with Enuff Z'nuff and The Quireboys this summer on the Glam Slam Metal Tour Part II. Joining the band on tour is Tommy Skeoch (formerly of Tesla) on lead guitar.

Bad Marriage is not just another band out of Boston. They come out of the gutter swinging with a thunderous rock n roll swagger that would make the ‘Bad Boys of Boston’ smile. Indulging their mutual thirst for tone and overdriven guitars, Bad Marriage pays homage to the British blues-hard rock of the past while etching their own signature style and sound.

Formed in 2015, Bad Marriage exploded onto the hard rock scene, setting the bar high with their airtight, energetic live shows that has created a massive following of support.

Bad Marriage has toured nationally with Tesla and Buckcherry. They have had the honor of opening for Extreme, Stephen Pearcy, L.A. Guns, Geoff Tate, Last in Line, Scott Weiland, and many more. As a result of the band’s success, they were welcomed to play on the 2022 Monsters of Rock cruise and 2022’s Monsters on the Mountain where they shared the stage with legends such as Alice Cooper, Quiet Riot, Kix, Night Ranger, and Tom Keifer.

Artificial Mind EP tracklisting:

"Tear It Down" (featuring Jeff Keith)

"Artificial Mind"

"Together"

"Broken" (featuring Jeff Keith)

"300 Miles" (featuring Jeff Keith)

"Artificial Mind" video:

"Tear It Down" video:

Bad Marriage is:

Jonny P - Lead Vocals

Mike Fitz - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Tommy Skeoch - Lead Guitar

Ian Haggerty - Rhythm Guitar

Todd Boisvert - Bass Guitar

Mike Delaney - Drums