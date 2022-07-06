BAD MARY Covers QUEEN, CREAM, THE MISFITS On Rock And Roll Classics Vol 7

NY based rock n’ punk band Bad Mary has had a busy year so far and refusing to slow down they are set to release Rock And Roll Classics Vol 7 on July 26, followed by their upcoming EP of all-new material, Trash And Glamour, out this fall. Presave Rock and Roll Classics Vol 7 at this location.

Bad Mary is lead vocalist Amanda Mac, with her husband Mike Staub on bass, her dad Bill Mac on drums, and her Hofstra University professor David Henderson on guitar.

With Rock And Roll Classics Vol. 7 the band jumps genres bringing everything from punk to classic rock, to disco. The EP features their take on Blondie’s “Call Me”, Cream’s “White Room” with drummer Mac on lead vocals, Queen’s “Tie Your Mother Down”, The Go Go’s “We got the Beat”, The Misfits “Hybrid Moments” with guitarist Staub on lead vocals, and Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff”, all with a Bad Mary twist.

“There's something about the energy of a room that rocks when you play a great cover tune. These have always been songs we've loved and love playing live and getting to put our unique spin on these songs has been a blast” – says Singer Mac

They kicked off 2022 with the release of Rock and Roll Classics Vol. 6 where the band puts their take on Blondie’s “One Way or Another,” Splendora’s “You’re Standing On My Neck”, The Human League’s “Don't You Want”, The Police’s “Next To You,” and more. Dancing About Architecture said, “It’s a great album, wonderfully unique choices and all of them with a new spin”.

Then came the upbeat in-your-face punk anthem “Light It Up”, followed by “The Floor Is Lava” which The Big Takeover calls “a full-blown rock anthem”. Both songs are currently getting airplay on SiriusXM’s Little Steven’s Underground Garage.