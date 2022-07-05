BAD RELIGION Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

US punk rock legends, Bad Religion, performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 24. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"New Dark Ages"

"Recipe For Hate"

"Fuck You"

"Do What You Want"

"Los Angeles Is Burning"

"Epiphany"

"Generator"

"Man With A Mission"

"Punk Rock Song"

"No Control"

"Along The Way" (with ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'" as intro)

"We're Only Gonna Die"

"Come Join Us"

"Dept. Of False Hope"

"Infected"

"I Want To Conquer The World"

"21st Century (Digital Boy)"

"Sorrow"

"You"

"American Jesus"

"Fuck Armageddon... This Is Hell"