BAD TOUCH Release Rocking Cover Of EDWIN STARR's Soul Classic "Twenty-Five Miles"

Stepping into the brand-new Marshall Studio with legendary producer Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Gun, Feeder), Bad Touch have recorded a rocking cover of Edwin Starr’s soul classic "Twenty-Five Miles".

Bad Touch's lead singer Stevie Westwood said, "This was one of the most fun songs we have recorded, putting a rock spin on such a classic Motown track, we felt like we had a bit more freedom with where we could take it. It’s loud, it’s funky and most importantly; it’s got soul.”

Stream "Twenty-Five Miles" now at this location. Watch the official music video below.

Bad Touch were one of the first bands to enter the new state of the art Marshall Studio. It's a state-of-the-art recording facility located at Marshall Amplification’s global headquarters in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire built around a '70s Neve 8048, heavily modified and customised for Marshall by Neve specialist Blake Devitt.

Bad Touch vocalist Stevie Westwood described working there as “an amazing opportunity. After such an awful 18 months for the music business, to be invited to such a space was a real gift… and we thank Chris for making our tunes sound interstellar.”

Bad Touch embark on their “Better Late Than Never” UK tour in November and December 2021, previously rescheduled from April 2021 (all original tickets remain valid). Special guests on all shows except Leo’s Red Lion are Midlands rockers Piston. Tickets are now available here.

The 15-date tour includes shows in their hometown of Norwich, as well as Newcastle, Glasgow, Southampton, and London, plus many more. Bad Touch will perform songs from their current studio album Kiss The Sky, as well as songs from their vast catalogue. Known for having a reputation as one of the UK’s hardest working bands, Bad Touch are looking forward to performing live for their UK fans in November and December.

(Photo - Joby Sessions)