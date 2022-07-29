BAD WOLVES Drop Sacred Kiss EP, Team Up With OF MICE & MEN’s Aaron Pauley On Title Track (Music Video)

Bad Wolves have released a new body of work, titled Sacred Kiss, via Better Noise Music. The band also premiered an official music video for the title track, on which they collaborated with Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men. Pauley appears in the band’s supernatural official music video for “Sacred Kiss”, which features zombies and more.

Drummer John Boecklin shared his thoughts on the meaning of “Sacred Kiss” and teaming up with Aaron Pauley: “Stoked to have you all hear this collaboration with Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men. 'Sacred Kiss' reflects on meeting someone that you quickly fall for and have a preconceived notion of who they are and what it could be, and then quickly realizing it is not what you expected. We made a killer video as well that plays on some of those themes. We had a lot of fun making it. Definitely, our favorite one we have made so far!”

Of Mice & Men’s Aaron Pauley also commented on the collaboration, "I think the song absolutely rips, so I was stoked when the guys reached out to me about doing a new version of it. I really enjoyed recording the song, and had even more fun shooting the video with the guys!"

On their new EP, John said, “With 'Sacred Kiss' going to radio this summer, we decided to release an EP containing some of the remaining songs from the Dear Monsters sessions! 'Up In Smoke' and 'The Body' will keep your appetites for riffs settled, while the piano version of Sacred Kiss rounds off the EP just right. Basically, it’s a little something to hold the Wolfpack over till we get another album out!”

Sacred Kiss EP tracklisting:

"Sacred Kiss" (ft. Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men)

"Sacred Kiss" (Acoustic Version)

"Up In Smoke"

"The Body"

"Sacred Kiss" video:

The band will be performing their new music this summer in cities such as El Paso, TX, Milwaukee, WI, Copenhagen, Madrid, and Vienna. Bad Wolves will be in North America until August 31 and in Europe from October 15 to December 9.

The band will be on tour for the rest of the year, hitting stages across North America and Europe. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Falling In Reverse kicked off on July 27 and ends in Nashville, TN on August 31. They will also be touring Europe this fall, performing in Germany, Finland, and France, with Volbeat and Skindred. Head here for dates and ticket links.

(Photo - Orson Oblowitz)