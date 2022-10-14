BAD WOLVES Release Cover Of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Mama, I'm Coming Home"; Music Video

Bad Wolves surprised fans with a cover of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” today, premiering a new official music video for the cover via Better Noise Music. The track will be arriving on digital streaming platforms later this month.

This fall, the band will be lighting up stages across the UK and Europe, accompanied by Volbeat and Skindred. Head here for dates and more information. Watch “Mama, I’m Coming Home” below.

Sharing the band’s excitement for the Ozzy Osbourne cover, Boecklin said, “Doc presented the idea to cover Ozzy’s 'Mama, I’m Coming Home'. We were all so excited, we immediately started recording it on the road this past summer. Kane Churko’s Vegas studio was on the route so we tracked vocals there. ‘Mama’ is a beautiful anthem about emotional repair, a message we all connect with. Our version has some new flavors but still stays true to the classic.”

Directed by Wombat, the official music video for “Mama, I’m Coming Home” features footage of lead singer Daniel ‘DL’ Laskiewicz performing the track in church. DL’s performance expresses a deep yearning for home, much like the song.

(Photo - Orson Oblowitz)