BAD WOLVES Release "Knife" Single Featuring Scream Vocals From New Band Member AJ REBOLLO; Lyric Video

Platinum-certified hard rock outfit, Bad Wolves, have sharpened their sound with the scathing new single, “Knife,” out today via Better Noise Music across digital platforms.

The track features scream vocals from vocalist/guitarist AJ Rebollo (ex-Issues), who recently appeared on tour filling in on guitars for Bad Wolves on their winter 2023 tour dates with Bush and Eva Under Fire.

Bad Wolves - John Boecklin [drums], Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz [lead vocals], Doc Coyle [lead guitar, backing vocals] and Kyle Konkiel [bass, backing vocals] - are now excited to announce Rebollo will continue to tour with the band and has been officially made a full-time band member.

Watch a lyric video for “Knife” below; stream/download the track here.

“Feels good to be able to be the kind of band that one day works on a ballad and the next works on a song that is this heavy,” shares DL. “Sometimes it’s fun to ‘prove’ that you can still write an ass beater. It’s exciting to be able to incorporate another powerful dynamic into Bad Wolves arsenal with AJ’s vocal style and riffs.”

“I’m very stoked that I’ve been given the opportunity of joining up with the legends in Bad Wolves,” exclaims AJ. "I’ve been a fan of each of their bands since my early teens, so to say I’m honored to be playing with them would be an understatement. Each and every one of these guys brings something to the table that I’ve looked up to for many years. I had the amazing opportunity to get into the studio recently and work on the new track ‘Knife’ with them, and I’m very pumped for everyone to hear the vocals we put together. Cheers to the future!”