BAD WOLVES Release New Single "Bad Friend"; Music Video

Platinum-certified hard rock heavyweights, Bad Wolves, fuse unpredictable metallic intensity and impressive musicianship with arena-ready hooks. The group are excited to release across all digital platforms the first single, “Bad Friend,” from their new studio album (title TBA) due later this year via Better Noise Music. Stream “Bad Friend” now here.

“Bad Friend” brings awareness to recognizing the importance of cutting out people in your life who show toxic behaviour and moving on from them. Bad Wolves enlisted director Wombatfire (Asking Alexandria, Dream Theater) for its dark-themed music video which can be seen below.

“‘Bad Friend’ exemplifies exactly where Bad Wolves always wanted to be as a band,” relays vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz. “It lives dead center of being melodically catchy as well as crushingly heavy and is a great representation of our new upcoming album. This song reminds us that TRUE friendship is not about being perfect or always saying the right thing but being there for each other through the good times and the bad. It’s also to be willing to acknowledge one’s own mistakes and make things right. If you can’t do that, you might be a bad f*cking friend.”

Since 2018, Bad Wolves, whose lineup consists of John Boecklin (drums), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals), have earned a platinum plaque, topped iTunes, and continued to rule Active Rock radio charts with six #1 singles (“Hear Me Now,” “Killing Me Slowly,” “Lifeline,” “Remember When,” “Sober” and “Zombie”) and two Top 10 singles (“If Tomorrow Never Comes” at #2 and “Learn To Walk Again” at #10). Their debut album, Disobey, made a Top 25 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and saw Bad Wolves perform to sold-out audiences on multiple continents with heavyweights such as Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. 2019’s N.A.T.I.O.N. brought their total stream tally past the half-billion mark - unprecedented for a modern rock band. In the midst of 2021, they welcomed Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz - previously of The Acacia Strain - as lead vocalist, ushering in a new chapter with their third full-length offering, Dear Monster.

Bad Wolves are currently on a headlining tour with support from For The Fallen Dreams, The Funeral Portrait and Inimical Drive until July 28. Next, they head out with Asking Alexandria and The Hu on their co-headlining “Psycho Thunder” tour across the U.S. from August 30 to October 8. Tickets are on-sale now at badwolvesnation.com/pages/tour.

(Photo - Wombat)