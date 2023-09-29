BAD WOLVES Release New Single / Video "Die About It"

Bad Wolves refuse to follow. Instead, the platinum-certified, 5x #1 hard rock radio-charting Los Angeles band circumvent convention by stretching the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies. The group - John Boecklin (drums), Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) - are starting a new chapter on their own terms with their fourth full-length album, Die About It, due November 3 via Better Noise Music.

The band has released an official video for the title track. Check it out below.

Nodding to inspirations as diverse as The 1975 and Meshuggah, Bad Wolves challenged themselves to experiment and redefine their sound on Die About It with trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) who co-produced the album alongside Boecklin and DL. With a story that emphasizes the sarcastic statement pointed towards those defending their own beliefs into absurdity, wrong or right, Bad Wolves believe if you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well Die About It.

Pre-order options including digital download, CD, cassette and three vinyl color variants are live now, here.

“We definitely challenged ourselves to experiment, but we maintained a heavier edge,” notes Boecklin. “We spent a lot of time making sure these songs weren’t all the same, which was important to us. We tried to push the possibilities of what you can do with heavy music. This is as fresh of a start as you can get on your fourth album.”

“Nobody is against any idea in the studio,” says DL. “That’s the most beautiful thing about this. There’s no limitations. We went to the far ends of the really soft and the extreme. We made it a point to separate ourselves from the past and make this our own.”

Die About It tracklisting:

Intro

"Bad Friend"

"Die About It"

"Savior"

"Hungry For Life"

"Legends Never Die"

"NDA"

"Move On"

"Masquerade"

"Say It Again"

"It’s You (2 Months)"

"Turn It Down"

"Set You On Fire"

"Legends Never Die" video:

"Bad Friend" video:

(Photo - Wombat)