BAD WOLVES Release "Savior" Lyric Video; Die About It Album Out Now

Bad Wolves - John Boecklin (drums), Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) - have released their fourth full-length album, Die About It, via Better Noise Music.

The band has also shared a lyric video for their anthemic new single, “Savior,” a track written about someone being there for you in your time of need.

Nodding to inspirations as diverse as The 1975 and Meshuggah, Bad Wolves challenged themselves to experiment and redefine their sound on Die About It with trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) who co-produced the album alongside Boecklin and DL. With a story that emphasizes the sarcastic statement pointed towards those defending their own beliefs into absurdity, wrong or right, Bad Wolves believe if you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well Die About It.

Order the album here.

Die About It tracklisting:

Intro

"Bad Friend"

"Die About It"

"Savior"

"Hungry For Life"

"Legends Never Die"

"NDA"

"Move On"

"Masquerade"

"Say It Again"

"It’s You (2 Months)"

"Turn It Down"

"Set You On Fire"

"Die About It" video:

"Legends Never Die" video:

"Bad Friend" video:

(Photo - Wombat)