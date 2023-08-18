BAD WOLVES To Release Die About It Album In November; "Legends Never Die" Music Video Posted

Bad Wolves refuse to follow. Instead, the platinum-certified, 5x #1 hard rock radio-charting Los Angeles band circumvent convention by stretching the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies. The group - John Boecklin (drums), Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) - are starting a new chapter on their own terms with their fourth full-length album, Die About It, due November 3 via Better Noise Music.

Nodding to inspirations as diverse as The 1975 and Meshuggah, Bad Wolves challenged themselves to experiment and redefine their sound on Die About It with trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) who co-produced the album alongside Boecklin and DL. With a story that emphasizes the sarcastic statement pointed towards those defending their own beliefs into absurdity, wrong or right, Bad Wolves believe if you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well Die About It.

Pre-order options including digital download, CD, cassette and three vinyl color variants are live now, here.

“We definitely challenged ourselves to experiment, but we maintained a heavier edge,” notes Boecklin. “We spent a lot of time making sure these songs weren’t all the same, which was important to us. We tried to push the possibilities of what you can do with heavy music. This is as fresh of a start as you can get on your fourth album.”

“Nobody is against any idea in the studio,” says DL. “That’s the most beautiful thing about this. There’s no limitations. We went to the far ends of the really soft and the extreme. We made it a point to separate ourselves from the past and make this our own.”

Following the release of Die About It’s opener and lead single, “Bad Friend”, on July 21, Bad Wolves today have unveiled a hypnotic new track, “Legends Never Die”, today across all digital platforms. Watch the “Legends Never Die” music video below.

“We wanted to write a song for our heroes, whether that's our children, mothers, fathers or the likes of, sending their stories into eternity, forever igniting spirits and imaginations of those who follow,” DL shares. “With every retelling, their legacies resonate forever. This song reminds us that true greatness can never be extinguished. Legends NEVER die.”

Die About It tracklisting:

Intro

"Bad Friend"

"Die About It"

"Savior"

"Hungry For Life"

"Legends Never Die"

"NDA"

"Move On"

"Masquerade"

"Say It Again"

"It’s You (2 Months)"

"Turn It Down"

"Set You On Fire"

"Legends Never Die" video:

"Bad Friend" video:

Bad Wolves will head out on tour across the US this fall with Better Noise Music labelmates Asking Alexandria and The Hu on their co-headlining “Psycho Thunder” tour from August 30 to October 8. Dates and tickets here.

(Photo - Wombat)