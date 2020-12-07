BAEST Announce Tour With PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS

Denmark’s premium death metal export, Baest, are proud to announce that they will join Philip H. Anselmo & The Illigals on their summer 2021 tour.

The band comments: “Somethings are goddamn awesome, but others are GODDAMN ELECTRIC - Baest are supporting the great southern trendkiller throughout Europe and beyond. 15 shows supporting Anselmo & the Illegals, when they perform a vulgar display of fucking hostile classics! This is what life on the road is about - getcha pull.”

Tour dates:

July

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Green Concert

25 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline Stadium

29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days

30 - Saint maurice de gourdans, France - Sylak Festival

31 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

August

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

5 - Belgrade, Serbia - Beogradski Sajam

6 - Sofia, Bulbaria - Yunak

7 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstad Extreme Fest

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

10 - Krakau, Poland - Studio

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival

14 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

Baest have announced the release of their third full-length album, Necro Sapiens, for early 2021. To accompany this album, Baest will set sail for Europe in February 2020.

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums