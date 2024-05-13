BAEST Release “Imp Of The Perverse” Incl. Recap Video From Massive Shows In Denmark

Baest are sharing an ominous vision about their new song, “Imp Of The Perverse”. “Our second single shows the dark sides of the human soul. It combines the heavy grooves with catchy rock melodies which forces the listener to both bang and boogie. It’s unreason, it’s chaos, it’s the ‘Imp Of The Perverse’.”

The video was and edited / directed by Jakob Printzlau, and filmed by Theis Mortensen and Martin Hagge, during two very special headlining shows in Aarhus and Copenhagen that Baest played in March 2024.

Looking back, the band is still buzzing about seeing so many smiling faces who came to party with them: “We broke the record for the largest sold-out headlining shows any Danish death metal band has ever played. Thank you to everyone who came out to support us and helped to make this become a reality. We love you all…”

“Imp Of The Perverse” is currently available on all digital platforms.

This past January, Baest released “Colossus” as a first appetizer for new material:

In November, Baest are set to embark on their “Beast Against Beast” European co-headline tour together with Benighted. Special guests will be Coffin Feeder. Baest state: “In the fall of 2024 we will return to the European roads wreaking havoc with a colossus of a co-headline tour: We will bring the Baest factor as you know it with an energetic heavy metal show with both oldies, goldies and maybe some fresh tunes. We’re teaming up with French brutal deathgrinders Benighted, and Belgium blasters from Coffin Feeder. We can’t wait to get back on the road! See ya.”