BALANCE OF POWER To Release Fresh From The Abyss Album In April; "Abyss" Music Video Streaming

About two decades since the release of their latest studio album Heathen Machine, UK heavy metal titans, Balance Of Power, are back with new band members and a brand new album. Fresh From The Abyss will be released on April 19 via Massacre Records, the pre-sale is available here.

Founding members Tony Ritchie (bass) and Lionel Hicks (drums) are joined the band's new lead vocalist Hazel Jade as well as guitarists Chris Young and Adam Wardle, who have since taken over the reins from guitarists Chris Masimore and Stoney Wagner, with whom the band worked on and recorded the upcoming album Fresh From The Abyss. After Balance Of Power just recently unveiled a first track, "Never Be Here Again", now, they are presenting a music video for their latest, new single "Abyss".

"Abyss" is out now on all digital services. Watch the video below.

"It's a song about being ready to face the world. Standing up and shouting in life's face," says Tony about the new single. "We've all been through some dark things over the last couple of years, which may have dulled our senses, so take a deep breath and go and get some life. The full title of the song was 'Fresh From The Abyss', which is now the album title. The phrase came from a misheard lyric from the band In This Moment. I can't remember which song, but when I checked the lyrics it was nothing like the words I heard. I love the simplicity of the guitar riff. It just works so well."

Written before, during and after the pandemic, the band took a more organic approach and tested themselves with new and different ways of writing their songs. Largely about life and death, Fresh From The Abyss is a collection of songs that either stops the clock and points to a moment in time or stands back and encompasses the vastness of time and space, and living and dying. Welcome back, Balance Of Power!

Tracklisting:

"Last Man Down"

"Never Be Here Again"

"Monster"

"Rage Of Ages"

"Abyss"

"Velocity"

"Deadlands"

"One More Time Around The Sun"

"Abyss" video:

"Never Be Here Again" video:

Balance Of Power is:

Hazel Jade - Lead Vocals

Chris Young - Guitars

Adam Wardle - Guitars

Tony Ritchie - Bass, Vocals

Lionel Hicks – Drums

Album lineup:

Hazel Jade – Lead Vocals

Chris Masimore – Guitars

Stoney Wagner – Guitars

Tony Ritchie – Bass, Vocals

Julien Spreutels – Keyboards

Lionel Hicks – Drums