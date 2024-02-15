BANG TANGO Unable To Perform On Board Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024

In July 2023, it was announced that Bang Tango would be performing on board Monsters Of Rock Cruise (MORC), sailing March 2 - 7, 2024 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas.

Earlier today, Bang Tango revealed that they will no longer be on the boat. Vocalist Joe Leste commented, "This was a tough decision to make & I am not happy about having to cancel."

An official announcement from the band reads:

"Friends of Bang Tango,

We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be performing on the upcoming Monsters Of Rock Cruise.

Unfortunately Joe is still recovering from the stroke and is not yet 100%.

We hope to see you all on MORC in the near future!

Thank you for understanding."

In August 2023, Bang Tango singer Joe Leste posted the following message on social media:

"Hey Peeps - My blood pressure medicine failed me last week and I had a stroke. I am currently in a rehabilitation hospital working on getting better. And if you know me, you know - DON’T COUNT ME OUT!!!!"

Joe's wife, Jessica McElyea-LeSte, is organizing a fundraiser to help with her husband's medical expenses via GoFundMe. Her statement reads:

"Hi - This is Jessica, Joe's wife. I know Joe has made many friends over the years, so I am hoping the rock community can band together and provide a little help by donating or by sharing this link.

You may not know, but Joe suffered a stroke on the morning of August 10th. Joe was not feeling well and it was obvious to me that something was very wrong. He was rushed to HonorHealth Deer Valley hospital here in Phoenix where he spent 5 days in the cardiac unit. Joe has battled hypertension for 30 years and to manage it, he takes daily blood pressure medicine. Unfortunately, his medicine was not doing its job and he had a stroke. Thankfully Joe's blood pressure has since been stabilized with new medication. Joe is currently in a rehabilitation hospital working on getting better. At this time it is unknown how long his recovery will take.

All funds raised will be used to cover the medical expenses incurred from Joe’s medical care and recovery. *Although we have medical insurance, we have a very high deductible and there will be expenses that insurance won’t adequately cover.

Thank you everyone in advance!"

To make a donation - no amount is too small - visit this location.

Bang Tango formed in Los Angeles in 1988 and was signed to MCA Records the same year. Their debut album, Psycho Cafe, was released in 1989. They've released a total of six studio albums, the most recent being 2011's Pistol Whipped In The Bible Belt. The group has also issued several live and compilation albums.

The annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise (MORC), the world’s premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise, is returning for its twelfth year.

Promoter On the Blue Cruises has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 2 - 7, 2024 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. Dubbed The Dirty Dozen, next year’s voyage will include two days at sea full of music and events, performances from over 30 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world’s best rock community.

The lineup for MORC '24 includes Joe Satriani, Extreme, The Darkness, Winger, Ace Frehley, KK's Priest, Accept, Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Y&T, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), April Wine, TNT, Crazy Lixx, Slaughter, British Lion, FireHouse, Vixen, H.E.A.T., Armored Saint, Richie Kotzen, Faster Pussycat, SOTO/Bieler, Dangerous Toys, Lizzy Borden, Enuff Z'Nuff, Spread Eagle, Black 'N Blue, Joe Hoekstra, Pat Travers Band, Crashdiet, Tuff, Heavens Edge, Treat, Paradise Kitty, and Kaleido.

(Top photo - Mike Savoia)