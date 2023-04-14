BARBARA SCHENKER, Sister Of MICHAEL And RUDOLF SCHENKER And Founder Of VIVA, Dead At 56

Barbara Schenker, the sister of Michael Schenker and Rudolf Schenker, and founder of 80s German metal act Viva, has passed away at 56 years of age.

Michael Schenker shared the sad news via his Facebook page, writing: "What a shock, I am devastated. My little sister Barbara has passed away so early in her life. I am so sad. I love you, Barbara. God bless you and rest in peace. Your brother Michael."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to the Schenker family, as well as Barbara's fans and friends. RIP.

