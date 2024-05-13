BARONESS And GRAVEYARD Team Up For European Fall Tour; PALLBEARER To Support

Baroness (pictured above) and Graveyard cap off 2024 with a co-headlining European tour, kicking off in late October.

“Europe, we’re thrilled to announce our return, and to have Sweden’s Graveyard join us for these co-headlining shows,” Baroness says, collectively. “We also bringing our Stateside friends, Pallbearer, with us, and we can’t wait to see some of you for the first time since Stone's release. ‘Til the wheels fall off…”

It’s that time again!,” Graveyard shares. “We are gearing up to hit the road together with Baroness and Pallbearer. This one will be a journey of sonic explorations beyond the pale. Europe will never be the same! Keep your ears to the ground, friends.”

Pallbearer, who open on all non-festival dates, adds: “We are elated to be bringing songs from Mind Burns Alive to Europe alongside Baroness and Graveyard. Playing alongside Baroness is always a treat, and we are looking forward to hearing our first time tour mates, Graveyard, every night as well. Hope to see you on the road!”

Baroness is offering a Stone pre-show experience, which includes one general admission ticket, a three-song pre-show acoustic performance, one exclusive art print (printed by Nightswim), a Baroness slipmat, commemorative VIP laminate, the ability to have two Baroness items signed, and early entry to the venue, as well as a dedicated host. VIP package info is available at YourBaroness.com.

Tickets for the newly announced European dates are on sale this Friday, May 17, at 11 AM CET. Ticketing links can be found via YourBaroness.com.

Baroness and Graveyard co-headlining dates (Pallbearer opens):

October

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trägår’n *

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan *

31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

November

2 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

3 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio *

6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-TRA

9 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

14 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

17 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk

18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhall

20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

22 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

25 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 1

26 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

* Baroness and Pallbearer only

(Baroness photo at top - Ebru Yildiz; Graveyard photo - Ponyhans)