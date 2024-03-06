BARONESS And RED FANG Unite For First-Ever Joint U.S. Tour

Baroness (pictured above) and Red Fang have announced five special co-headlining performances this May, bringing back-to-back sets from two of heavy music’s most beloved bands, for the first time ever.

“It will be great to get out and play some shows with our old friends in Red Fang,” Baroness collectively shared. “Surprisingly, we’ve never properly toured together, so we’re all excited to bring these shows to you this spring. Furthermore, it will be great to have another opportunity to support and perform songs from our latest record, Stone, with you!”

(Photo - James Rexroad)

Red Fang’s Bryan Giles adds: “We’re stoked to be paying shows with Baroness this spring! I’m pretty sure these shows are gonna go off!”

Tickets for the newly announced, non-festival dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Ticket info can be found at yourbaroness.com.

Dates:

May

13 – Winston Salem, NC – The Ramkat

14 – Norfolk, VA – Elevation 27

15 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

16 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

18 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

(Baroness photo - Ebru Yildiz)