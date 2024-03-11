BARONESS Announce European Leg Of "Sweet Oblivion Tour"

Baroness bring their “Sweet Oblivion Tour” to Europe this summer, announcing a number of headlining performances amidst their previously announced festival outings.

Baroness shared: “Finally, we’re coming over to play some festivals we haven’t been to before, play songs from Stone for the first time in Europe and the UK and most importantly, see YOU after too long a time away!”

Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 AM, local time. Ticketing links can be found on YourBaroness.com.

Dates:

July

24 Vienna, Austria - Simm City

26 Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock *

28 Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar

30 Budapest, Hungary - A38 Ship

August

1 Transylvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme *

2 Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air *

3 Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

5 Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

6 Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

8 Hradec Kralové, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault *

9 Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

11 Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air *

13 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

15 Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent *

16 Southampton, UK - The 1865

18 Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival *

* Festival appearance

Recorded in a remote cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and New York, Baroness’ self-produced Stone marked a shift for the band, with Baroness self-producing the 10-song album in a departure from their recent collections. At the time of the album announcement, John Baizley explained that “an important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. So we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)