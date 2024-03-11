BARONESS Announce European Leg Of "Sweet Oblivion Tour"
March 11, 2024, 40 minutes ago
Baroness bring their “Sweet Oblivion Tour” to Europe this summer, announcing a number of headlining performances amidst their previously announced festival outings.
Baroness shared: “Finally, we’re coming over to play some festivals we haven’t been to before, play songs from Stone for the first time in Europe and the UK and most importantly, see YOU after too long a time away!”
Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 AM, local time. Ticketing links can be found on YourBaroness.com.
Dates:
July
24 Vienna, Austria - Simm City
26 Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock *
28 Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar
30 Budapest, Hungary - A38 Ship
August
1 Transylvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme *
2 Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air *
3 Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
5 Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
6 Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
8 Hradec Kralové, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault *
9 Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
11 Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air *
13 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
15 Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent *
16 Southampton, UK - The 1865
18 Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival *
* Festival appearance
Recorded in a remote cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and New York, Baroness’ self-produced Stone marked a shift for the band, with Baroness self-producing the 10-song album in a departure from their recent collections. At the time of the album announcement, John Baizley explained that “an important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. So we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”
(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)