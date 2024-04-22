BARONESS Announce US Summer Tour 2024

Baroness continue to add new tour dates in support of their latest album, Stone, with the US getting a new round of summer outings in support of the collection.

“We are gearing up for our first big summer tour in the U.S. in five years, and we’re incredibly exciting to be playing so many cities that we have never played before, and returning to so many that we haven’t spent nearly enough time visiting. Come out and join us! Till the wheels fall off…” – Baroness

Tickets for the newly announced US dates are on-sale this Friday, April 26, at 10 AM, local time.

The band is also offering a Stone pre-show experience, which includes one general admission ticket, a three-song pre-show acoustic performance, one exclusive art print (printed by Nightswim), a Baroness slipmat, commemorative VIP laminate, the ability to have two Baroness items signed, and early entry to the venue, as well as a dedicated VIP host. VIP packages info is available at YourBaroness.com.

US dates:

May

31 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

June

1 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

2 - Rochester, NY - Essex

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

7 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

8 - Palatine, IL - Durty Nellie’s

9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

12 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

14 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

17 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

18 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

21 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

24 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small’s Theater

26 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

27 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

The band continue their summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness’ first European tour in support of Stone. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.

Dates:

July

24 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

26 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock *

28 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar

30 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Ship

August

1 - Transylvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme *

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air *

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

5 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

8 - Hradec Kralové, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault *

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air *

13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

15 - Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent *

16 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival *

* Festival appearance

Recorded in a remote cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and New York, Baroness’ self-produced Stone marked a shift for the band, with Baroness self-producing the 10-song album in a departure from their recent collections. At the time of the album announcement, John Baizley explained that “an important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. So we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

