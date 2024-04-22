BARONESS Announce US Summer Tour 2024
April 22, 2024, 46 minutes ago
Baroness continue to add new tour dates in support of their latest album, Stone, with the US getting a new round of summer outings in support of the collection.
“We are gearing up for our first big summer tour in the U.S. in five years, and we’re incredibly exciting to be playing so many cities that we have never played before, and returning to so many that we haven’t spent nearly enough time visiting. Come out and join us! Till the wheels fall off…” – Baroness
Tickets for the newly announced US dates are on-sale this Friday, April 26, at 10 AM, local time.
The band is also offering a Stone pre-show experience, which includes one general admission ticket, a three-song pre-show acoustic performance, one exclusive art print (printed by Nightswim), a Baroness slipmat, commemorative VIP laminate, the ability to have two Baroness items signed, and early entry to the venue, as well as a dedicated VIP host. VIP packages info is available at YourBaroness.com.
US dates:
May
31 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
June
1 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
2 - Rochester, NY - Essex
4 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
7 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
8 - Palatine, IL - Durty Nellie’s
9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
12 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
14 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
17 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
18 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
21 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater
23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
24 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small’s Theater
26 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
27 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet
30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
The band continue their summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness’ first European tour in support of Stone. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.
Dates:
July
24 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
26 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock *
28 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar
30 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Ship
August
1 - Transylvania, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme *
2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air *
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
5 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
8 - Hradec Kralové, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault *
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air *
13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
15 - Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent *
16 - Southampton, UK - The 1865
18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival *
* Festival appearance
Recorded in a remote cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and New York, Baroness’ self-produced Stone marked a shift for the band, with Baroness self-producing the 10-song album in a departure from their recent collections. At the time of the album announcement, John Baizley explained that “an important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. So we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”
(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)