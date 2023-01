WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Baroness performing at Freak Valley Festival 2022, held June 15-18 in Netphen, Germany.

Setlist:

"Ogeechee Hymnal"

"Take My Bones Away"

"Rays On Pinion"

"March To The Sea"

"I'm Already Gone"

"Green Theme"

"Chlorine & Wine"

"Swollen And Halo"

"Cocainium"

"Borderlines"

"Shock Me"

"The Gnashing"

"Isak"