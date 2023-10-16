BARONESS Release Deluxe Edition Of Stone Album; New Acoustic Record Store Performances Added

Baroness’ recently released new album, Stone (Abraxan Hymns) gets the deluxe treatment with the addition of six live tracks from the band’s 2022 “Your Baroness” tour. Stone (Deluxe) can be heard here.

The band has also announced an additional eight acoustic record store performances.

“Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background,” John Baizley said as Baroness announced the first round of acoustic record store outings. “We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets in some of our favorite shops.”

Baroness Record Store Tour:

October

17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Daddy Kool Records

21 - Houston, TX - Cactus Music

25 - Mesa, AZ - Zia Records

31 - Portland, OR - Music Millennium

November

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Graywhale

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Down in the Valley

15 - Chicago, IL - Reckless Records

19 - Toronto, ON - Sonic Bloom

Tickets for the band's upcoming live dates are on-sale now via yourbaroness.com.

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)