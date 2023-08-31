BARONESS Schedule Series Of Acoustic Record Store Performances; "Shine" Music Video Streaming

Baroness, who are days away from the release of their new album, Stone (September 15, Abraxan Hymns), celebrate the 10-track collection’s arrival with a series of acoustic record store performances, kicking off with a release day outing at New York City’s Rough Trade.

“Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background,” John Baizley shares. “We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets in some of our favorite shops.”

Gina Gleason adds: “We’re really excited for the opportunity to play these intimate performances and to connect with the fans as well as the record shop owners and operators who have been so incredibly supportive of us over the years.”

The announcement of the in-stores comes in tandem with the release of a Baroness-directed video for the recently released song, “Shine”, which Gleason, noting the band’s slate of DIY videos for Stone, said “feels like our most cinematic endeavor thus far!” Watch the video below.

Baroness Record Store Tour:

September

15 - New York, NY - Rough Trade

16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records

17 - Baltimore, MD - The Sound Garden

18 - Richmond, VA - Plan 9 Music

19 - Raleigh, NC - Schoolkids Records

20 - Charleston, SC - Monster Music

21 - Atlanta, GA - Criminal Records

See store for admission details.

Stone pre-orders and pre-saves are available now, here. The album features original cover art by John Baizley and is available on a variety of formats, including an indie exclusive LP and ten limited-edition custom vinyl variants themed after each song on the album and designed by Baizley himself, as well as CD, a limited-edition deluxe CD featuring a bonus disc of live tracks recorded on the “Your Baroness” tour, and a limited blue cassette.

Stone album cover; original painting by John Baizley.

Stone tracklisting:

"Embers"

"Last Word"

"Beneath The Rose"

"Choir"

"The Dirge"

"Anodyne"

"Shine"

"Magnolia"

"Under The Wheel"

"Bloom"

"Sine" video:

"Beneath The Rose" video:

"Last Word" video:

Baroness also recently announced an expanded slate of openers who will be joining them for the upcoming “Sweet Oblivion Tour.” The complete list includes Agriculture, Chat Pile, Cloud Rat, Destiny Bond, Escuela Grind, Hoaxed, Imperial Triumphant, Jesus Piece, KEN Mode, Midwife, Portrayal of Guilt, Primitive Man, Sheer Mag, Soul Glo, Spotlights, Uniform, Vile Creature, Wayfarer and Zorn.

Tickets on sale now at at yourbaroness.com.

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)