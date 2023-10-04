Bass Legend RUDY SARZO On RANDY RHOADS - "I'm The Only Musician Who Ever Got To Play With Him In Both QUIET RIOT And OZZY OSBOURNE... I Experienced The Metamorphosis"

On a new episode of radio show and podcast It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee, legendary Quiet Riot bass player Rudy Sarzo shares about his experiences playing with late guitar master Randy Rhoads and what it's like being back in the fold with the iconic band again.

During the interview, Sarzo relates what it is about heavy metal and rock n’ roll that has seen him embrace a career that includes playing with Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Geoff Tate, Yngwie Malmsteen, Devil City Angels, and the Guess Who.

Hosted by Rikki Lee Travolta, the weekly interview program provides a behind-the-scenes look into the world of entertainment. Travolta is also known for being the publicist for Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame. It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee is currently ranked among the top 225 entertainment podcasts on Apple Podcasts.

“Rudy Sarzo has had an incredible career – on par with any other great bassist in the history of heavy metal and hard rock,” says Travolta in anticipation of the episode airing. “Listeners are going to be awe-struck by the beauty of Sarzo’s love of music and the intelligence of the lessons he has learned playing with the absolute best musicians of the era.”

Sarzo was one of the early members of Quiet Riot, playing alongside singer Kevin DuBrow and guitarist Randy Rhoads. He also played alongside Rhoads with Ozzy Osbourne.

With Quiet Riot, he was the man on the bass throughout their peak of fame. He was named 1983 Top Bassist by readers of Circus Magazine for his mastery of the instrument and for putting on phenomenal stage shows.

The band’s album Metal Health was the first heavy metal album to reach number one on the Billboard charts. It spawned the hits “Metal Health (Bang Your Head)” and “Cum On Feel The Noize” and opened the door for the worldwide popularity of hair metal.

“Rudy Sarzo is a living legend, a true icon of heavy metal,” extols Travolta. “He is part of what makes Quiet Riot still great today.”

Throughout the history of Quiet Riot, drummer Frankie Banali was also one of the pillars of the band. Sarzo talks lovingly about the late Banali and singer DuBrow during the It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee interview.

Through the magic of modern engineering, Sarzo, Banali, DuBrow and longtime Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi appear together on the single “I Can’t Hold On” which was released in December. Sarzo and Travolta talk about the creation of that single and what it means to fans to have one last connection to Banali and DuBrow.

Engineered by studio guru Alistair James, who also plays a mean axe in Steven Adler’s solo band, the single “I Can’t Hold On” appears on Quiet Riot’s reissue Rehab: Relapse And Remastered.

Sarzo rejoined Quiet Riot in 2021, and the band is currently appearing throughout the world, thrilling audiences with their classic material. The band’s modern lineup includes Rudy Sarzo on bass, Alex Grossi on guitar, Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate fame on lead vocals, and Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative and Danzig on drums.

In 2006, Sarzo released the book Off the Rails about his memories of playing alongside Randy Rhoads in the early stages of Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career. The book is a very interesting area of focus during the Sarzo interview.

As Sarzo points out to Travolta during the program, he is the only musician to have played with Rhoads in both Quiet Riot and with Ozzy Osbourne, giving him a very unique insight into the late guitar virtuoso – regarded by many to be the greatest of all time.

“Rudy has had an incredible career playing alongside legends like Ozzy, Randy, Ronnie James Dio, David Coverdale, Yngwie Malmsteen, Rikki Rockett, Tracii Guns, and Geoff Tate and during that time he has soaked up so much knowledge that he now generously shares with the world,” admires Travolta. “It’s such an honor to have Rudy on the show. The insights he shares on the show are so vivid.”

“I’ve been around entertainment my whole life, and Rudy Sarzo is an interview that is one of the most fascinating I’ve ever done. He’s a brilliant musician and a scholar of both music and the human experience,” says Travolta. “It is almost spiritual to hear his insights into the industry.”

