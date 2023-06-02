Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs Playthrough Of MERCYFUL FATE Classic "Melissa"; Video

Bassist Becky Baldwin, who was recently on tour with Mercyful Fate, has released the video below, performing a playthrough of "Melissa".

Says Baldwin: "My all-time favourite Mercyful Fate song, the epic 'Melissa' showcasing the huge dynamic range you can find in this band. It is from their debut album of the same name, and bringing that CD home at around age 14 was my first time really listening to them. Learning this one brought back great memories of looping that album on my CD player when the quest for new music was all that mattered. Timi Hansen's bass lines here are mostly understated, but really rip when the moment calls!

Bass comes in at about 01:18, but I couldn't bare to crop the intro off a song like this, so join me in checking out some live footage from the Mercyful Fate tour in 2022 while I wait for my cue. You might spot me in somewhere in the fog while King, Hank, Bjarne and Mike do their thing! Want TABs? Sign up to my Patreon to download the full song in standard notation and TAB."

Watch Becky's playthrough video for the Mercyful Fate track, "Doomed By The Living Dead":

BraveWords recently spoke to Becky Baldwin, and you can read the full interview here.