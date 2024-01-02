Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs Playthrough Of MERCYFUL FATE Classic "The Oath"; Video

Bassist Becky Baldwin, who toured North America with Mercyful Fate in late 2022, has released the video below, performing a playthrough of "The Oath".

Says Baldwin: "'The Oath' - The first song I played with Mercyful Fate, both in rehearsal in Dallas and when the curtain dropped on my first show at their guest bassist back in 2022. In this track we are treated to a range of fun bass lines, with thunderous, unrelenting triplets, rapid fills, melodic counterpoint, harmonics, and a cheeky bass solo!

This playthrough stays as true as possible to Timi Hansen's original bassline from the 1984 recorded release. The only change made is the end of the bass solo at 3:54 I have borrowed a descending line that Joey Vera would play for his live shows for Mercyful Fate (I thought this change was really cool!)

This is my first recording for Youtube where I've had the pleasure of using my new Quad Cortex by @NeuralDSP which made the process much simpler by using the two XLR outputs to simultaneously record a clean and a distorted tone (usually I have to use a DI box to split the signal and achieve this). I'm using the tone preset that I built for my tour with Fury this Autumn. If you also use the QC, you can take a look at exactly what I'm using on the Cortex app (find my username - BeckyBaldwinBass)

Want TABs? Sign up to my Patreon to access full songs in standard notation and TAB."

