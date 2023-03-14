Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs Playthrough Of MERCYFUL FATE's "Doomed By The Living Dead"; Video

March 14, 2023, 13 minutes ago

news heavy metal becky baldwin mercyful fate

Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs Playthrough Of MERCYFUL FATE's "Doomed By The Living Dead"; Video

Bassist Becky Baldwin, who was recently on tour with Mercyful Fate, has released the video below, performing a playthrough of "Doomed By The Living Dead".

Says Baldwin: "One of my favourite songs to play on the Mercyful Fate tour last year - 'Doomed By The Living Dead' from the band's 1982 debut EP (also found on their 1987 compilation album, The Beginning). This one's a bit of a thrasher, and with a cool triplet feel in the verses and an incredibly catchy chorus. Want TABs? Sign up to my Patreon to download the full song in standard notation and TAB."

BraveWords recently spoke to Becky Baldwin, and you can read the full interview here.



Featured Audio

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews