Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs Playthrough Of MERCYFUL FATE's "Doomed By The Living Dead"; Video

Bassist Becky Baldwin, who was recently on tour with Mercyful Fate, has released the video below, performing a playthrough of "Doomed By The Living Dead".

Says Baldwin: "One of my favourite songs to play on the Mercyful Fate tour last year - 'Doomed By The Living Dead' from the band's 1982 debut EP (also found on their 1987 compilation album, The Beginning). This one's a bit of a thrasher, and with a cool triplet feel in the verses and an incredibly catchy chorus. Want TABs? Sign up to my Patreon to download the full song in standard notation and TAB."

