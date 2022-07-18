Bassist DIEGO "ASHES" IBARRA - "I Have Officially Parted Ways With DEVILDRIVER"

Bassist Diego "Ashes" Ibarra has announced his departure from California-base metal band DevilDriver. He shared the following message via social media:

"Hey everyone I just wanted to let you know I have officially parted ways with Devildriver it was an honor to play with some of the most talented musicians thus far in my career. I wish Devildriver the best and look forward to what the future holds and new musical chapters." 🤘🏽🎸



In October, 2021 DevilDriver announced that they were parting ways with guitarist, Neal Tiemann, with frontman Dez Fafara stating: "It’s at this time we are announcing the parting of ways with Neal. Neal filled in at a time when we needed him most, we thank him for his touring & song writing efforts in DevilDriver… it was an honor to have jammed with him. Adios Amigo good luck in whatever you do."

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral