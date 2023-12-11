Bassist JACK GIBSON Leaves EXODUS Tour For Family Emergency

Exodus, who are currently out on their US tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Undeath, will complete the tour without bassist Jack Gibson.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt explains: "In case people were wondering where our brother Jack Gibson was last night, he had to leave the tour for a family emergency, family first. We have his back all ways and always. So last night as well as the remaining three shows the low end is being handled by our brother @theriffdojo (Darkest Hour's Mike Schleibaum), who has been studying like a madman these last few days to learn the set. He did a killer job last night and it’ll be heavy as fuck, like always. There’s no replacing Jack, he’s one of one. But for the remainder he is where he needs to be. Our thoughts and hearts are with our brother now.🤘🏻 Send your positive vibes his way."❤️

Remaining tour dates are listed below.

December

12 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

14 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

16 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

(Top photo - Tayva Martinez)