Bassist JASON NEWSTED Reflects Upon His Time In METALLICA - "They Gave Me My Chance And My Life, And I Worked As Hard As I Could"

Jason Newsted was the bassist for Metallica from 1986 - 2001, appearing on four studio albums: ...And Justice For All (1988), Metallica (1991), Load (1996), and Reload (1997).

In February 2020, Newsted spoke with The Florida Daily Post about his shoulder surgeries, addiction to painkillers, and leaving one of the biggest bands in the world - Metallica. That highly revealing interview has just surfaced on YouTube, and can be seen below. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"I'll never talk a bad word about anything like that or the guys; they gave me my chance and my life, and I worked as hard as I could," said Newsted. "I was always with the fans. Something told me I have to spend every minute I can with the people 'cause it's not always gonna be like this. And so I did; that was my thing. They made fun of me for how much time I spent with the fans. Really — they ridiculed me for how much time I spent with the fans. And now I wouldn't change one thing. I had my doubts at a certain time, but now I know. The music I'm playing with The Chophouse Band is what I'm able to play. And sometimes it gets vicious, and sometimes it gets nice and ugly, and all that stuff, but I know I can play this forever. This music and Johnny Cash, I can play sitting right here or laying right there or dancing around over there, I can still play music. I know for a fact I cannot play the way that I would want to play in Voivod, Metallica — any of those bands. I don't have the physicality to do that anymore. I only do six shows a year (with The Chophouse Band), and I do them right."