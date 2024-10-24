Bassist LAURI PORRA Talks STRATOVARIUS, Solo Projects, And Working As A Score Composer (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with Stratovarius bassist Lauri Porra to discuss the band, and his latest solo album, Matter And Time. Check out the interview below.

Porra on the seven year gap between the Eternal album (2015) and Survive (2022):

"A band like Stratovarius is sort of a legacy band. There's a long repertoire, and a lot of classics which people come to hear (at the shows), so we don't need to release albums that often, but we should always release as good as possible. In this way, I consider Survive a success."

earMUSIC recently uploaded an official lyric video for the Stratovarius song "Event Horizon", taken from the band's 2011 album, Elysium. Check it out below.

Elysium is Stratovarius' 13th album, and the band's last record to feature longtime drummer, Jörg Michael, who left the band in 2012.

Back in September, earMUSIC uploaded “We Hold The Key” live in Tokyo, Japan 1996 taken from the Infinite Visions video with the caption “coming soon…?”

“We Hold The Key” is taken from 1995’s Fourth Dimension album.