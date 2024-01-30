Bassist PIGGY D. Leaves ROB ZOMBIE’s Band - "It Was An Honor To Entertain You For The Last 18 Years"
January 30, 2024, 11 minutes ago
Matt Montgomery, a.k.a. Piggy D., has left Rob Zombie's band after 18 years. Montgomery, who joined Rob Zombie's band in 2006, replacing Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (now with Ozzy Osbourne), shared the news via social media.
Says Montgomery: "Dear Friends. My time with Zombie has come to an end. It was an honor to entertain you for the last 18 years. I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best. Peace & Love, Matt Montgomery aka Count D., Piggy D., Giggles."
The news comes on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are back together for the Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter. The horrifying tour returns for another round of thrills, chills, shock and rock - making 21 stops across the country this summer.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available starting Tuesday, February 6 at 12 PM with password FREAKS24. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 AM
Tour dates:
August
20 - Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
22 - Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
24 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
25 - Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
27 - Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
30 - Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
31 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
September
1 - Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
4 - Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
6 - Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
7 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
8 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
11 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
12 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
15 - The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
17 - Rogers, AR, Walmart Amp
18 - Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena