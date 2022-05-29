Bassist TANYA O’CALLAGHAN On Her First Show With WHITESNAKE - "The Energy Of Everyone Was So Overwhelming; It Was Class"

In the clip below, new Whitesnake bassist Tanya O'Callaghan reveals the pressure she felt performing her first show with David Coverdale and the band.

Whitesnake's farewell tour launched on May 10th at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. It was the band first show with new additions O'Callaghan and Dino Jelusick (keyboards, guitar, backing vocals). Video from the show can be found below.

Following the show, singer David Coverdale took to social media with a message and photos. Says Coverdale: "THANK YOU, DUBLIN!!! You Brought Tears To An Old Snakes Eyes…Blessings On You & Yours For An Unforgettable Evening In The Company Friends…The Irish Whitesnake Choir Was In Exceptional Form…XXX"

Setlist:

"Bad Boys" / "Children Of The Night"

"Slide It In"

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"

"Slow An' Easy"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Fool For Your Loving"

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"

"Crying In The Rain"

"Is This Love"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Here I Go Again"

"Still Of The Night"

Encore:

"Take Me With You"