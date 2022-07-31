Bassists ALBERTO RIGONI & MICHAEL MANRING - New Album Grains Of Sand Due In September, New Single "No Escape" Available Now

Bassists Alberto Rigoni and Michael Manring have announced that their Grains Of Sand album, featuring Mark Zonder and many other guests including Billy Sheehan, has been mixed and mastered and will be released on September 15th. It will be available in digital, Digipack CD and limited edition tape/cassette. You can pre-order Grains Of Sand now at this location.

Furthermore, Alberto Rigoni and Michael Manring have just released a new single and video for "No Escape" featuring Adam Nitti and Mark Zonder.

Alberto Rigoni says: "After the release of Song For Souls in memory of my father I said I was going to retire (at least for a bit) but well... I could not resist to make an album with one of the best bass player in the world like Michael. Hope you will enjoy it."

Michael Manring says: "Alberto is a prolific artist with a deep love of the bass. His enthusiasm is inspiring and it's always a pleasure to work with him."

Grains Of Sand artwork and tracklisting:

"Orphaned Land"

"Grains Of Sand" (ft. Billy Sheehan)

"Seven" (feat. Bryan Beller)

"Parallels" (ft. Michael LePond)

"Bass Lullaby"

"InstruMind" (ft. Lars Lehmann)

"Carpathia"

"No Escape" (ft. Adam Nitti)

"Angels" (ft. Stu Hamm)

"Grains Of Sand" (ft. Billy Sheehan) video: