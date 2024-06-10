BASTARDANE & OTTTO, Featuring METALLICA Members' Sons, Announce The Reconquest Tour

Bastardane (pictured above) and Ottto have announced The Reconquest Tour, a 24-date trek across North America that sees Bastardane perform songs from their recently released album, Catatonic Symphony, and serves as the debut tour for Ottto’s new singer, Tito Dutta.

Dutta brings a fresh dynamic to the Los Angeles trio Ottto (pictured below), who are working on new music with the Indian-born singer. “It’s an intriguing and a new fundamental milestone in the trajectory of Ottto,” Tye Trujillo says on Dutta’s addition. Ottto’s debut album, Life Is A Game, arrived in the spring of 2023.

Bastardane’s new album, Catatonic Symphony, features 16 tracks spread across 77 minutes, showcasing the Los Angeles-based band’s evolution since their 2022 debut, Is This Rage?

Castor Hetfield shares: “The new songs we’ve got on Catatonic Symphony kick butt. We put a lot of heart into the album and cannot wait to hit the road and play it live.”

Tickets for all shows are on-sale now. Ticket links can be found at Bastardane.com/tour and Otttoband.com/tour.

The Reconquest Tour dates:

August

2 - New York, NY - Market Hotel

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufones Electriques

6 - Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dee’s

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

9 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub

12 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

14 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

18 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

22 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

23 - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

24 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

28 - Portland, OR - Twilight Café & Bar

31 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

September

2 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone

4 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

5 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

Bastardane is Castor Hetfield (vocals/drums), Ethan Sirotzki (guitar), Luca Badan (bass), and Jacobious Lovebone (vocals). The Los Angeles-based trio have released two albums: Catatonic Symphony (2024) and Is This Rage? (2022). Praised for their intense, unapologetic live performances, Bastardane makes the kind of music that they want to make because they want to make it.

Ottto is Tye Trujillo (bass), Triko Chavez (drums) and Tito Dutta (vocals). Ottto’s recently released album, Life Is A Game, is a blend between heavy hardcore punk, sludge, and alternative.

(Bastardane photo: Justin Mohlman; Otto photo: Melissa Castro)