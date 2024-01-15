BASTION ROSE Release Official Lyric Video For "Halo Devil"

Dive into the electrifying world of Bastion Rose with "Halo Devil", their second single from the upcoming Fade To Blue EP.

This powerhouse track, a testament to the band's signature sound, encapsulates a captivating blend of raw emotion and hard-hitting rock. As the lyrics unfold in this official lyric video, the synergy between soulful vocals, intricate guitar work, and a dynamic rhythm section becomes palpable. Immerse yourself in the sonic journey of "Halo Devil", a song that not only rocks your senses but also weaves a narrative of resilience, passion, and the indomitable spirit that defines Bastion Rose.

Bastion Rose's story is nothing short of extraordinary, a testament to the resilience and creative fire that fuels their music. In just two years, frontman Austin Frink has transformed from a musician battling the uncertainty of ever regaining his singing voice after a life-altering surgery into the driving force behind Bastion Rose. The band's name itself embodies the transient nature of existence and the significance of cherishing every moment. Their debut EP, Fade To Blue, is a testament to their unwavering spirit and artistic passion.

Produced by the three-time Grammy award-winning maestro, David Bottrill (known for his work with Tool, Rush, Godsmack, Mastodon, Muse, Coheed And Cambria) and mastered by the skilled engineer Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater, Meat Loaf, Eric Gales), Fade To Blue stands as an unfiltered outpouring of raw emotion and unapologetic rock energy. It artfully blends ethereal soundscapes with powerful guitar riffs, all anchored by Bastion Rose's unique fusion of soulful vocals, intricate guitar craftsmanship, and a dynamic rhythm section. Their ensemble, featuring John Donlon on drums, Steve Pierce on bass guitar, Barrett Abraham on keyboards, and Austin Mudd on guitar, brings together a symphony of talents that define Bastion Rose's electrifying sound.

Inspired by a diverse range of musical legends, from timeless classics like Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd, and Lynyrd Skynyrd to contemporary giants like Tool and Foo Fighters, Bastion Rose crafts anthems that resonate with rock enthusiasts worldwide.

Lineup:

Austin Frink

Steve Pierce

John Donlon

Barrett Abraham

Austin Mudd