BAT Feat. MUNICIPAL WASTE Members Sign To Nuclear Blast Records

Richmond, Virginia metal-punk trio, Bat, has been delivering their own blood-spattered horror since ascending from the underground a decade ago on a dark, leather-winged trajectory. Today the band forged a new partnership and home at Nuclear Blast Records.

Bat's Ryan Waste states, "After working the last 14 years with Nuclear Blast we’ve become family at this point. There was no question in my mind to bring Bat under their wing when the time was right. We’re thrilled to join forces and plan to push it even harder with the support of the label. You can expect more touring worldwide, along with new music and visuals as early as this March. Until then, stay heavy and beware of the Bat!"

Nuclear Blast American Label Manager & A&R Tommy Jones comments, "Heavy metal and horror have been synonymous in our counter-culture since well before Alice Cooper sang about the 'Man Behind the Mask' and Dokken stated they 'Don’t wanna dream no more…' Through decades of this marriage, and with the influence of a snaggletoothed warpig, Bat was spawned. We have such a great relationship with Municipal Waste it made sense to check out Ryan and Nick’s other ripper of a band, Bat. I am excited to open the window at NB and let the Bat fly in! Beware the Bat y'all!"

This spring, Bat is joining forces with their friends in the legendary Exciter to play for all the heavy metal maniacs in Latin America for the first time.

Confirmed dates for the Latin American 2024 tour are:

March

29 - Mexico City, MX - Circo Volador

30 - San Jose, CR - Peppers Club

31 - Bogota, CO - Boro Room

April

1 - Buenos Aires, AR - Arena Sur

4 - Belo Horizonte, BR - Caverna Rock Pub

5 - Brasilia, DF - Toinha

6 - Sao Paolo, BR - Jau Club

8 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Coliseo

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming music.