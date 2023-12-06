BATTLE BEAST Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour; BLACKBRIAR To Support
Finnish masters of metal, Battle Beast, have announced their first ever headlining tour of North America. The band has revealed plans for a spring trek across the continent with Dutch goth rock band Blackbriar in support, which will kick off May 9 in Worcester, MA and will end June 2 in New York, NY.
Commenting on the impending tour, Battle Beast says: "This is the tour we’ve all waited for so long to happen - Battle Beast unleashed with full force in North America! Looking forward to seeing all our friends down the road: let’s make this tour one for the books!"
- Local Ticket Pre-sales: Thursday, December 7 @ 10 AM, Local Time
- General Ticket Pre-sales: Friday, December 8 @ 10 AM, Local Time
Tickets will be available here
Tour dates:
May
9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater
16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
28 - Dallas, TX - Echo
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Battle Beast is:
Noora Louhimo - vocals
Eero Sipilä - bass
Joona Björkroth - guitars
Juuso Soinio - guitars
Janne Björkroth - keyboards
Pyry Vikki - drums
(Photo - Terhi Ylimainen)