BATTLE BEAST Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour; BLACKBRIAR To Support

Finnish masters of metal, Battle Beast, have announced their first ever headlining tour of North America. The band has revealed plans for a spring trek across the continent with Dutch goth rock band Blackbriar in support, which will kick off May 9 in Worcester, MA and will end June 2 in New York, NY.

Commenting on the impending tour, Battle Beast says: "This is the tour we’ve all waited for so long to happen - Battle Beast unleashed with full force in North America! Looking forward to seeing all our friends down the road: let’s make this tour one for the books!"

- Local Ticket Pre-sales: Thursday, December 7 @ 10 AM, Local Time

- General Ticket Pre-sales: Friday, December 8 @ 10 AM, Local Time

Tickets will be available here

Tour dates:

May

9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater

17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

28 - Dallas, TX - Echo

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Battle Beast is:

Noora Louhimo - vocals

Eero Sipilä - bass

Joona Björkroth - guitars

Juuso Soinio - guitars

Janne Björkroth - keyboards

Pyry Vikki - drums

(Photo - Terhi Ylimainen)