BATTLE BEAST Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour; BLACKBRIAR To Support

December 6, 2023, 10 minutes ago

Finnish masters of metal, Battle Beast, have announced their first ever headlining tour of North America. The band has revealed plans for a spring trek across the continent with Dutch goth rock band Blackbriar in support, which will kick off May 9 in Worcester, MA and will end June 2 in New York, NY.

Commenting on the impending tour, Battle Beast says: "This is the tour we’ve all waited for so long to happen - Battle Beast unleashed with full force in North America! Looking forward to seeing all our friends down the road: let’s make this tour one for the books!"

- Local Ticket Pre-sales: Thursday, December 7 @ 10 AM, Local Time
- General Ticket Pre-sales: Friday, December 8 @ 10 AM, Local Time

Tickets will be available here

Tour dates:

May
9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater
16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
28 - Dallas, TX - Echo
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Battle Beast is:

Noora Louhimo - vocals
Eero Sipilä - bass
Joona Björkroth - guitars
Juuso Soinio - guitars
Janne Björkroth - keyboards
Pyry Vikki - drums

(Photo - Terhi Ylimainen)



