BATTLE BEAST Release New Single "Tempest Of Blades"; Audio

Earlier this year, Battle Beast unleashed their brand new masterpiece, Circus Of Doom, via Nuclear Blast. In true Battle Beast fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo’s unique voice.

Today, they’ve released a special bonus version of Circus of Doom, that contains two additional songs - the recently released single, "The Lightbringer", and the brand new track "Tempest Of Blades". Listen to both tracks below, and get the bonus version of Circus of Doom here.

Since its release, the album has entered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home country Finland, #5 in Switzerland and #9 in Germany.

Circus Of Doom was recorded at JKB Studios in Helsinki, Finland and produced and mixed by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, while the stunning artwork was created by Jan Yrlund.

Order/save Circus Of Doom digitally here. Order physical copies of the album in the format of you choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Circus Of Doom"

"Wings Of Light"

"Master Of Illusion"

"Where Angels Fear To Fly"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Russian Roulette"

"Freedom"

"The Road To Avalon"

"Armageddon"

"Place That We Call Home"

"Wings Of Light" video:

"Where Angels Fear To Fly" video:

"Eye Of The Storm" video:

"Master Of Illusion" video:

(Photo - Terhi Ylimainen)