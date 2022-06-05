BATTLELORE Release First Album In 11 Years - "It Has The Lightest Light And Darkest Dark... And Lots Of Fire And Brimstone"

On June 3rd, Finland's Battlelore returned with their brand new studio album, The Return Of The Shadow, more than 10 long years since their last offering, Doombound (2011).

The band has checked in with the following message:

"Finally, after 11 long years lost in the dark dungeons of Moria, we are back with our new album, The Return Of The Shadow! Nine songs of pure yet refined Battlelore for your pleasure.

We are thrilled about getting this beast out there. We poured our blood, sweat and tears into making the album and it really shows. This is the best Battlelore album so far. It has the lightest light and darkest dark. And lots of fire and brimstone! Now back in true Tolkien metal with songs such as 'Minas Morgul', 'Mirrormere', 'Elvenking' and 'True Dragons', this album is a hell of a ride to say the least.

The CD also includes an 3-song EP, Lost Lands, with its own beautiful artwork. There's more than an hour of new material for you to immerse yourselves in!

We do hope that all you dear old and new Battlelorians will appreciate and love The Return Of The Shadow as much as we as a band do."

With our open hearts,

Battlelore / Kaisa, Tomi, Maria, Jyri, Jussi, Timo and Henri

The Return Of The Shadow was recorded by Janne Saksa at the Sound Supreme Studios, Finland, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studios. As a special gift to fans, the album will also include a bonus EP, entitled Lost Lands, that features three songs written around the beginning of the band’s hiatus that, soundwise, are different from the tracks on the main album.

The Return Of The Shadow can be ordered here.

The Return Of The Shadow tracklisting:

"Minas Morgul"

"Chambers Of Fire"

"Orcrist"

"Homecoming"

"Elvenking"

"Firekeeper"

"Mirrormere"

"True Dragons"

"Shadow Of The East"

Lost Lands Bonus EP tracklisting:

"Avathar"

"Caves Of The Forgotten"<

"Isenmouthe"

"Chambers Of Fire" lyric video:

"Firekeeper" lyric video:

"Elvenking"

(Photo - Toni Salminen)