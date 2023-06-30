BATUSHKHA Announce 2023 North American Headline Tour With SWALLOW THE SUN, STORMRULER As Support

Polish black metal icons Batushka have announced their 2023 North American headline tour, featuring support from Swallow The Sun and labelmates Stormruler. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn, NY on August 14, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 5 in Orlando, FL.

Tickets will be available via local venues, and fans can purchase meet & greet packages via the band's official website.

Batushka offers: “PILGRIMS! After last year's successful tour, we are returning to the sacred lands of North America! Together with Swallow the Sun and Stormruler, we will make a pilgrimage to celebrate the black liturgy in the lands of North America again! Prepare your souls for purification and prayer together!"

Batushka recently announced their signing to Napalm Records! Hailing from the deepest shadows of eastern Poland, Batushka are more than ready to bring their bone-shaking essence of arcane black metal to the next level. Following the band’s critically acclaimed debut album, Litourgiya (2015), and sophomore album Hospodi (2019), fans should be prepared for the next unholy, cataclysmic ritual of sinister black metal - coming soon.

Dates:

August

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

15 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

16 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

17 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

18 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

28 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

29 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

31 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

September

1 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

2 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

3 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

Batushka are:

ЛЕХ - drums

ТАРЛАХАН - guitars

ДЖЕЙКОБ БОРУТА - guitars

ДЕДУШКА - bass

БЛАЖЕИ - choir

ХИАЦЫНТОС ЯЦА - choir

ЯЗЫЧНИК - choir

ВАРФОЛОМИЕЙ - vocals

(Photo – Maciej Pieloch Photography)