BATUSHKHA Announce 2023 North American Headline Tour With SWALLOW THE SUN, STORMRULER As Support
June 30, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Polish black metal icons Batushka have announced their 2023 North American headline tour, featuring support from Swallow The Sun and labelmates Stormruler. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn, NY on August 14, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 5 in Orlando, FL.
Tickets will be available via local venues, and fans can purchase meet & greet packages via the band's official website.
Batushka offers: “PILGRIMS! After last year's successful tour, we are returning to the sacred lands of North America! Together with Swallow the Sun and Stormruler, we will make a pilgrimage to celebrate the black liturgy in the lands of North America again! Prepare your souls for purification and prayer together!"
Batushka recently announced their signing to Napalm Records! Hailing from the deepest shadows of eastern Poland, Batushka are more than ready to bring their bone-shaking essence of arcane black metal to the next level. Following the band’s critically acclaimed debut album, Litourgiya (2015), and sophomore album Hospodi (2019), fans should be prepared for the next unholy, cataclysmic ritual of sinister black metal - coming soon.
Dates:
August
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
15 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub
16 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
17 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
18 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
23 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
26 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
28 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
29 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
31 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
September
1 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
2 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
3 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
5 – Orlando, FL – Conduit
Batushka are:
ЛЕХ - drums
ТАРЛАХАН - guitars
ДЖЕЙКОБ БОРУТА - guitars
ДЕДУШКА - bass
БЛАЖЕИ - choir
ХИАЦЫНТОС ЯЦА - choir
ЯЗЫЧНИК - choir
ВАРФОЛОМИЕЙ - vocals
